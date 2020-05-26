Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: traders

On May 8, the association wrote to the government with proposals on how they could operate. Among other things, the association asked for trading to be allowed from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 4pm, with traders closed on Sundays and public holidays.

“Our proposed hours will spread demand and enable retailers to cope while ensuring employees and customers adhere to safety protocols,” he told Times Select.

Robinson said the government acknowledged receipt of their e-mail with their proposals, but they have so far not received any response.

“We are not sure if they have considered what we put forward, but our feeling is that we will operate under very strict conditions,” he said.

Members of the association include outlets such as Ultra Liquors, Overland, Liquor City, Johnny’s Liquor Hypermarket, Norman Good fellows and Liquor Zone liquors.

The other proposal from the association is the restriction on quantities sold per transaction. The association suggested that consumers be allowed to purchase any five items of liquor, consisting of one tray of beer or ready to drink convenience packs (24 cans or bottles – non-returnable), one crate of beer or ready-to-drink large packs (12 bottles – returnable), one box of wine or sparkling wine (6 bottles), one unit of box wine (one box), one bottle of spirits or liqueur or fortified wine (one bottle).

“A consumer can mix and match any combination of the above, but may not buy more than five items in total,” he said. Robinson said the limit per transaction would be simple to communicate to consumers and staff and also practical to enforce.

He said in preparation for reopening, the association suggested their employees be allowed to start work four days before opening to the public, to enable them to put all relevant safety measures in place on time. It is not yet known if the government will allow this.