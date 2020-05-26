Paper patient folders, visitors banned at Cape Town's new Covid-19 hospital

“This shows the seriousness of dealing with what our scenario planning has told us. It’s coming our way and we can see it in the province. We can see those numbers. This is definitely not a hoax. This is a real thing,” said Winde.

“Walking in here today gives a sense of relief as you see the expanse of what is happening here, the number of beds. As you see the numbers climbing in the system, the number of beds and ICU beds being filled, you wonder whether we are going to complete this in time.

"Then you come here and you see what’s been happening and you get the sense of relief and accomplishment, and definitely a sense that we are prepared.”

Over the past few weeks provincial authorities and Winde’s office have been doing reviews, “rechecking and asking specialists to look at our numbers again”.

The province was due to do another review on Tuesday to determine whether the province’s four Covid-19 hospitals would be enough, given the rising numbers of patients.