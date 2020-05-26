One in 200 infected with Covid-19 in Cape Town's worst-hit areas

In the neighbouring health sub-district of Klipfontein, which has infection hotspots in Delft, Delft South, Gugulethu, Nyanga and Manenberg, 1,934 residents out of 380,000 have tested positive.

Khayelitsha has 773 active cases (38.6% of the total), while in Klipfontein there are 1,032 active cases (53.4%). The southern sub-district has 1,193 active cases (64.4%), thanks to infection hotspots in Philippi and the Hout Bay suburb of Imizamo Yethu.

Overall, Cape Town had 559 new reported Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 13,746, which means the city is home to 87% of infections in the Western Cape and 58% of all infections nationally.

The number of active cases in Cape Town went up by only 40, but this is likely to reflect the backlog of 18,000 test results, which brought a fresh plea to President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday from premier Alan Winde.

Fifty-two new deaths in the Western Cape brought its total to 357, which is 74% of the national total of 457.