Nelson Mandela Bay NGOs pull together to broaden reach
Three Nelson Mandela Bay non-profit organisations have come to the aid of impoverished families enduring the lockdown by donating nearly 4,000 food parcels since stay-at-home orders began on March 27.
The Bay’s United Through Sport, Masinyusane and Masifunde organisations have established a collaborative project to serve township communities in need of food and other essentials during the lockdown.
Through the aptly named Project Unity, the organisations have joined forces to assist children from 73 schools in 21 township communities by enlisting the help of teachers to identify the most deserving pupils.
Schools include Missionvale Primary, Qaphelani High in Kwazakhele, Isaac Booi in Zwide, Fumisukoma Primary in Motherwell and others across the city.
The three organisations are committed to uplifting underserved communities by providing interventions in primary and high schools through sports, arts and financial assistance.
Isaac Booi principal Ludwe Memese said his school had welcomed several gestures of kindness towards impoverished pupils and their families.
“In my school I have about 900 pupils, 80% of whom depend on their grandparents’ grants, Memese said.
He said many families’ finances had taken a knock during this time and that there was no extra money to sustain themselves until the next month. .
“Receiving donated food parcels has left many of our pupils’ families better off than before this lockdown — that’s how impactful the support from these charity organisations have been,” Memese said.
Masifunde MD Jonas Schumacher said they relied on the governing bodies, teachers and principals of the schools to identify beneficiaries with the greatest need for at least 50 food parcels brought to a school on every visit.
They have donated to some schools and families multiple times, while also discovering new beneficiaries with each drop.
“The schools’ managing bodies know the pupils best, so they’re the best people to guide us to those who need the parcels most.
“We try to go back to a couple of schools that we have been to several times.
“So far we have reached 73 schools with at least 50 food parcels [per visit], and we continue to get new names of pupils and families in need,” Schumacher said.
The organisations collected donations from various sponsors including supermarkets, private individuals and companies, he said.
“The three NGOs finance all logistical costs with their own funds.
“100% of every donation gets converted into food parcels, and these are delivered to pupils and their families in our schools,” Schumacher said.
United Through Sport’s Nick Mould said the organisation’s sole purpose was to uplift communities through pupils.
“We reach out to communities through pupils by using methods such as sport, literacy and financial support, but the goal is to attend to their needs and at the moment many families are in need of food.
“Working with Masifunde and Masinyusane has helped us reach more sponsors and more families than we would have on our own,” Mould said.
Masinyusane, Masifunde and United Through Sport have also developed QuaranTV, a BayTV edutainment show created as a way for the organisations to reach out to pupils and educate them while observing physical distancing.
QuaranTV airs weekdays at 5.30pm, providing pupils with stimulating content on topics ranging from music, drawing and drama to literacy and sports.
Masifunde Learner Development is based in Walmer and reaches out to township schools, teaching kids drama, music and visual arts.
Masinyusane identifies township high schools and provides support to matriculants who cannot afford university registration fees, among other interventions.