Nelson Mandela Bay NGOs pull together to broaden reach

Isaac Booi principal Ludwe Memese said his school had welcomed several gestures of kindness towards impoverished pupils and their families.

“In my school I have about 900 pupils, 80% of whom depend on their grandparents’ grants, Memese said.

He said many families’ finances had taken a knock during this time and that there was no extra money to sustain themselves until the next month. .

“Receiving donated food parcels has left many of our pupils’ families better off than before this lockdown — that’s how impactful the support from these charity organisations have been,” Memese said.

Masifunde MD Jonas Schumacher said they relied on the governing bodies, teachers and principals of the schools to identify beneficiaries with the greatest need for at least 50 food parcels brought to a school on every visit.

They have donated to some schools and families multiple times, while also discovering new beneficiaries with each drop.

“The schools’ managing bodies know the pupils best, so they’re the best people to guide us to those who need the parcels most.

“We try to go back to a couple of schools that we have been to several times.

“So far we have reached 73 schools with at least 50 food parcels [per visit], and we continue to get new names of pupils and families in need,” Schumacher said.

The organisations collected donations from various sponsors including supermarkets, private individuals and companies, he said.

“The three NGOs finance all logistical costs with their own funds.

“100% of every donation gets converted into food parcels, and these are delivered to pupils and their families in our schools,” Schumacher said.