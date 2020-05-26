Mube and mates feast on donated food at Seaview park
Nelson Mandela Bay residents have again shown their sense of ubuntu — this time in response to the Seaview Predator Park’s call for food donations.
The park’s wildlife manager, Joanne Meiring, said before the lockdown the park was able to feed its animals with leftover food from restaurants and other establishments such as guest houses.
Meiring said because of lockdown regulations this was no longer the case, prompting the park to put out a call for assistance on Facebook.
“When all those places closed there was no food and feeding these guys would be a bit of a problem, so about two weeks ago we sent out a request for leftovers for Mube, our 19-year-old bush pig.
“The response was slow at first but then everything just exploded and now we have enough to feed Mube and the smaller guys [animals] daily,” Meiring said.
“I cannot even begin to thank everyone who made a donation.
“The kindness and warmheartedness have been nothing short of overwhelming, and I would like to thank each and every person, group and bike club that have brought us things since Friday, or contacted us to collect.”
The park’s other animals that benefited from the donations include 30 guinea pigs, 10 meerkats, three potbelly pigs, a goat and a miniature horse.
Food donations have mostly been deliveries of fruit and vegetables, and arrangements to collect donations are made once a week.
Meiring said they had enough meat for their tigers and lions, and were more concerned about food for Mube.
“We did not expect such an overwhelming response, we even had to ask some people to hold off on their donations as there was too much.
“We’re completely humbled by it.”
Posting on Facebook about some of the people who had come to the park’s aid, Meiring wrote: “Our close friend and photographer, Rene Betts, in her personal capacity, sent out a request. Sharon Parkin answered her, and donated enough fresh fruit and veggies to last at least two weeks.
“Along with that, Yvonne Roberts and Lorraine from Vonnie’s Rescue Centre donated some tinned and dry food, and in their area they have collected leftovers.”
“Once we are able to open our gates again we would like to hold an open day with a bring-and-braai at our lapa to personally thank each and every person who donated.
“It’s the least we can do.”