Mube and mates feast on donated food at Seaview park

Nelson Mandela Bay residents have again shown their sense of ubuntu — this time in response to the Seaview Predator Park’s call for food donations.

The park’s wildlife manager, Joanne Meiring, said before the lockdown the park was able to feed its animals with leftover food from restaurants and other establishments such as guest houses.

Meiring said because of lockdown regulations this was no longer the case, prompting the park to put out a call for assistance on Facebook.

“When all those places closed there was no food and feeding these guys would be a bit of a problem, so about two weeks ago we sent out a request for leftovers for Mube, our 19-year-old bush pig.

“The response was slow at first but then everything just exploded and now we have enough to feed Mube and the smaller guys [animals] daily,” Meiring said.

“I cannot even begin to thank everyone who made a donation.

“The kindness and warmheartedness have been nothing short of overwhelming, and I would like to thank each and every person, group and bike club that have brought us things since Friday, or contacted us to collect.”