Cuban doctors join Nelson Mandela Bay battle against Covid-19

Six Cuban doctors have been deployed to Nelson Mandela Bay after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the metro one of three Covid-19 hotspots in the Eastern Cape.

The team was welcomed at Livingstone Hospital on Monday by health deputy director-general Litha Matiwane.

Matiwane said the visiting doctors would provide support to hospitals in the metro that were at the forefront of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Two of them are family physicians and they are going to be deployed within the subdistricts and are going to assist with screening and testing.

“Two of them are bio-statisticians, one a biomedical engineer and one is an epidemiologist.

“The bio-statisticians and the epidemiologist will help us in collating and interpreting the information.

“The other one is a health technologist (biomedical engineer) and is going to assist us with heath technology such as ventilators,” Matiwane said.

In his address to the nation on Sunday night in which he announced that SA would move from lockdown level 4 to level 3 on June 1, Ramaphosa declared a number of hotspots where efforts to counter the spread of the virus would be intensified.

The president said Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Chris Hani District municipality were hotspots in the Eastern Cape.

By Sunday, there were 953 Covid-19 cases in the Bay, 21 deaths and 544 recoveries, according to the department of health. In total, there were 2,689 infections in the Eastern Cape, 59 deaths and 1,335 recoveries.

On Monday, Bay health district manager Darlene de Vos was also on hand to welcome the Cuban doctors, alongside acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye, public health political head Yolisa Pali and ANC MPL Tony Duba.

Introducing the visiting experts, De Vos said a support team from the national health department had also been deployed to the metro.

“Our first two team members have arrived although one is deployed to the Sarah Baartman region,” De Vos said.

In total, a brigade of 20 Cuban doctors have been deployed to the Eastern Cape, comprising 10 general practitioners, two epidemiologists, four biomedical engineers and four bio-statisticians, also known as information management specialists.

Before being deployed in the metro, the Bay team went through a weeklong induction with the provincial department of health.