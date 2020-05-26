Black Impala, Lear staff tense over Ters payments

“All I want is the money owed to me.”

These are the shared sentiments of Black Impala and Lear employees, who claim they are yet to receive UIF payouts from their respective employers.

However, Black Impala owner Lloyd Mthembu said staff at the popular eatery had been misinformed and would receive what was due to them once Temporary Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) funding was paid out.

At Lear Corporation in the Markman Industrial area, irate employees said they would not return to work until they got paid.

More than 200 Lear employees cordoned off the entrance to the manufacturer using burning tyres and rubble on Monday morning, preventing management from leaving or entering the premises.

A 24-year-old employee said she had been working at Black Impala, and contributing towards UIF and a skills levy, for at least two years.

She said she received the shock of her life when the group received a list with registered Black Impala employees’ names from the department of employment and labour.

“From a workforce of more than 90, only nine staff members’ [names allegedly] appeared,” she said.

Employees had deductions of R59.79 for UIF and a skills levy on their payslips each month.

“The last time I got paid was at the end of February and as a result I am two months late on my rent.

“What upsets me the most is how rude and unworried he [Mthembu allegedly] is about our wellbeing,” the 24-year-old said.

The employees said Mthembu had initially told them he would pay everyone for the first 21 days of lockdown — however, he had later sent a message saying the business would not be able to do so as it had not made money.

Another employee said they were understanding of that, but when they started asking about their UIF, Mthembu was not forthcoming.