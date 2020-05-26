800 support staff needed urgently to keep Eastern Cape schools sanitised

The Eastern Cape education department is scrambling to hire 800 unemployed people to help in the first phase of schools reopening next week.

These recruits, employed as support staff, will be contracted for three months to help sanitise pupils and also make sure physical distancing rules are adhered to.

A circular by the department states a school with more than 1,000 pupils may hire up to four people, who will be paid a stipend of R2,500 a month.

Schools will reopen on June 1 for grades 7 and 12 nationally, education minister Angie Motshekga said last week.

Principals, school management teams, teachers and non-teaching staff will be at work on Monday to continue preparations to ensure readiness for the return of pupils.