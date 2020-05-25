'We survived Covid-19' - messages of hope from some who recovered

‘Stay calm and take necessary precautions’

Elanie Gerber, 36, the daughter of Springbok legend Danie Gerber, 62, tested positive just a day after her father found out he had contracted Covid-19. Later, mom Elsabe, 59, also tested positive.

Danie was one of the first residents in Port Elizabeth to make his status public when he talked about it in March.

“We happened to get the virus at a time when it was quite new and no-one really knew much about it, so you can imagine how scary it was not knowing if you will be one of the survivors or not,” Elanie said.

Soon after getting their results, Danie and Elanie self-isolated at their Bluewater Bay home, displaying mild symptoms.

“We were fortunate that we were not experiencing any major difficulties that required us to be admitted into hospital like some people do.



“We took care of ourselves at home and consulted with the health department and our doctor on the phone for guidance.”

Elanie said she had initially suffered from headaches and a slight throat irritation that affected her voice and later lost her senses of smell and taste.

She said her family feared the worst as Danie already suffers from heart problems and Elanie had lung problems.

“We were advised to just consume a lot of liquids and vitamin C and D, but we never had to take any medication. We were told to take paracetamol for pain,” she said.

She and Danie were declared Covid-19 negative three weeks later, on April 17.









With infections in SA continuing to rise, Elanie advised people to remain calm and take the necessary precautions as stipulated by the department of health.





Elsabe tested negative when her family’s results came back positive in late March, and as an asthmatic she moved into a friendy’s nearby house in Bluewater Bay alone.

However, she started displaying Covid-19 symptoms about a week later and tested positive for the virus early in April.

Elsabe moved back in with her family after testing positive.

“This is the kind of thing that needs you to keep yourself calm and pray to God.

“When my doctor confirmed that I had tested positive, I cleaned up the house and ran myself a bath to relax before going back home to my family.”





Elsabe recovered at home with her family and was declared negative on May 7, about four weeks after her diagnosis.

- Zamandulo Malonde