Stop stigmatising Covid patients and show compassion, officials plead

Stop the stigma. That’s the word from Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials, who say that Covid-19 patients are wary of letting others know they have tested positive.

The stigmatisation also caused a number of residents to pull out of contributing to the feature below on those who have recovered from the virus.

They withdrew when they heard that their photographs would be used.

A Motherwell family said they had been treated dreadfully and called “the corona family” when the community learned about their diagnosis and a Zwide nurse changed her mind on Friday after speaking to her family.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Covid-19 disaster management forum said in a statement on Friday that it was concerned about stigmatisation.