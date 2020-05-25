Soup kitchen making a difference for hungry in Motherwell

Bantu Tyamzashe and his soup kitchen are a beacon of hope for the people of the Emithini informal settlement in Motherwell and, despite times being tough, he is determined to keep on feeding as many people as possible.

Tyamzashe, 33, who grew up in Zwide but now lives in Emithini, said the soup kitchen was in a poverty-stricken area that had a high unemployment rate, so he felt he had to help.

“The soup kitchen started in February. We serve bread or stiff pap with soup to 250-300 children, adults and disabled people.

“We don’t have any sponsors that donate food, we rely on some community members who donate R10 or R5 and then I add my own money to buy groceries.

“The community is really grateful, some people have said this is exactly what this community needs. They fully support us and they wish us well.”