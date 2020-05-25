Soup kitchen making a difference for hungry in Motherwell
Bantu Tyamzashe and his soup kitchen are a beacon of hope for the people of the Emithini informal settlement in Motherwell and, despite times being tough, he is determined to keep on feeding as many people as possible.
Tyamzashe, 33, who grew up in Zwide but now lives in Emithini, said the soup kitchen was in a poverty-stricken area that had a high unemployment rate, so he felt he had to help.
“The soup kitchen started in February. We serve bread or stiff pap with soup to 250-300 children, adults and disabled people.
“We don’t have any sponsors that donate food, we rely on some community members who donate R10 or R5 and then I add my own money to buy groceries.
“The community is really grateful, some people have said this is exactly what this community needs. They fully support us and they wish us well.”
He said he wished the soup kitchen — called the Social Distance Soup Kitchen — could get sponsors because then he would be able to feed people every day. The hope was that clothing would also be donated.
He said he was assisted by two women.
He has started a Facebook page called the Social Distance Soup Kitchen.
He asked people to go to the page, where they could contact him if they wanted to make any kind of donation for the community of Emithini.
Resident Lindokuhle Mpande said the soup kitchen was a big help for her and it had made a big difference in their community.
“I’m unemployed since we’ve been under lockdown. We are like people that are oppressed.
“At least we have masks. We adhere to social distancing and the soup kitchen has really helped me,” Mpande said.