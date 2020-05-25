Service delivery call centre shut over contagion risk

The Nelson Mandela Bay service delivery call centre has shut its doors after a staff member came into contact with a person who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said in a statement that the city had taken the decision to close operations at the centre as a safety precaution.

“Following the discovery, the sites in City Hall, at the Joint Operations Centre at South End fire station and in Linton Grange in Westering have been closed for now.”

Ndamase said all 42 staff members were sent for screening and testing on Monday morning at the Eastern Cape department of health testing centre in Mount Croix, and sent home for isolation.

“The isolation of all staff members has left the metro with no-one to return to work as people who have done tests cannot go back to work until their results come back,” she said.

Arrangements are being made to organise temporary staff to resume work to assist residents before the end of this week.

Residents are encouraged to send their queries to waterleaks@mandelametro.gov.za or report issues directly to ward councillors, who will then escalate them to the relevant offices for action.

The metro has also temporary closed the Kragga Kamma drop-site after one of the waste management sub-directorate employees tested positive for Covid-19.

“The site is closed to allow all necessary measures to be put in place to ensure the safety of staff members and residents.”

Residents are requested to make use of the Hunters drop-off site or other disposal sites, for the disposal of all types of waste.