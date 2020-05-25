Psychiatric patients responsible for most attacks of healthcare workers - Gauteng health MEC

Forty-one staff in Gauteng public hospitals were assaulted last year, the majority by psychiatric patients.

This was revealed by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku in a written reply last week to questions in the Gauteng legislature.

“In almost all the cases reported, the perpetrator was a patient and the majority were psychiatric patients ...The main reason identiﬁed is that the patients are most times confused and do not know what exactly they are doing ... 95% of assaults are by patients with a psychiatric diagnosis," Masuku said.

George Mukhari Hospital, north of Pretoria, had the most assaults. "There were 10 attacks, including one where three security guards were bitten by a psychiatric patient."