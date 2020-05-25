PODCAST | Sipho Dube – a phantom serial killer

Despite the involvement of some of the most highly qualified police officers and profilers in SA, the resolution of this case and the apprehension of Dube would not come through smart investigative tools. It would be the desperation of a devastated father and his desire to find justice for his little girl that would ultimately put a stop to Dube’s crimes.

In episode 31 of True Crime South Africa, we discuss the serial killer dubbed The Mine Dump Child Killer, whose chilling actions made our worst nightmares a reality.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com