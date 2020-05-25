PE engineer holds key to protection

PREMIUM

A Port Elizabeth engineer may hold the key to slowing down the spread of coronavirus.



Made from copper, mother nature’s gift towards fighting viruses with its natural antimicrobial properties, the copper key, designed by mechanical engineer Johan Labuschagne and his team at Apex Automation, allows for a touch free alternative to everyday tasks such as opening doors and using keypads at pay points and the ATM...

