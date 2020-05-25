Click and collect, liquor industry urges, with 117,600 jobs lost during ban

eCommerce options for liquor outlets, including taverns, are under discussion by the SA liquor industry as it seeks to prevent overcrowding when the ban on alcohol is lifted from next Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night announced the country’s lockdown status would shift to level three from level four, which would also allow alcohol to be sold for home consumption under strict conditions, on specified days and for limited hours. These are yet to be clarified.

SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) CEO Kurt Moore said the industry welcomed the move that will result in an “opening up of the economy”.

Moore said industry associations Salba, the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) and VinPro had met with government officials to offer proposals to ensure compressed operating hours did not lead to overcrowding at outlets when consumers are allowed to purchase alcohol after the nine-week ban on the legal trade of alcohol.

Safety protocols for the off-consumption and trading of alcohol include e-commerce.

Mitigating transmission risks across the value chain and solutions to enable the safety of the workforce, suppliers, retailers, and consumers were also under discussion.

"We look forward to ironing out the details,” Moore said.