Business travel to be phased in under level 3 - President Cyril Ramaphosa
Government is working on plans to phase in domestic air travel for people travelling on business as SA Inc opens for business under level 3 of the lockdown.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that although accommodation and air travel for leisure will remain prohibited under level 3, business travel would be allowed on dates to be announced.
Cabinet ministers are expected to give details on the relaxation of regulations this week.
“We have held discussions with the tourism, hotel and restaurant industry regarding the challenges and hardships these sectors are experiencing,” said Ramaphosa.
“They have made several proposals, regarding the measures they intend to put in place when their sectors are opened. We are giving consideration to the proposals.”
The Sunday Times reported that the tourism industry told Ramaphosa that as many 600,000 jobs could be lost if the industry is not allowed to operate under level 3.
On Saturday Ramaphosa announced that restaurants will open for delivery and pick-ups, however, tourist attraction sites will remain closed.
Other sectors, such as manufacturing, mining, construction, financial services, professional and business services, information technology, communications, government services and media services, will resume full operations under level 3.