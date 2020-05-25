Body of missing nursing graduate found in boyfriend's backyard

Pula said Kgothatso went missing after she was last seen with her boyfriend on January 2. "We went to the boyfriend 's home and asked him Kgothatso' s whereabouts because he was seen with her. He told us that he didn't know where she is."

Pula said as the family and other community members were searching for Kgothatso, the boyfriend, a well-known carpenter, didn't join them.

"Only his mother would tag along as we continued with the search and sometimes he will go alone, asking around. The Seshego police failed to crack the case until we escalated it to the province who didn't waste much time," he said.

Pula said while the family was looking for Kgothatso, her phone would ring and not be answered. "We would call her phone and it will ring but sometimes it would go off for weeks. And this is what fuelled our suspicions that there is foul play," he said

Kgothatso 's aunt Tlou Pula said she spoke to boyfriend and "he told me that he doesn't know where she is. He wouldn't face me me when I asked him."

She said Kgothatso was a "humble child" with promising future.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said Kgothatso went missing on January 2 2020 at about 8pm after she visited her boyfriend at Moletji ga-Setati.

"A search operation was then embarked upon but she could not be located and the missing person inquiry was then transferred to the provincial investigations unit for further handling.

"Members of the team received information that took them to a spot at the boyfriend’s family premises, where the remains were exhumed from a shallow grave in the afternoon," he said.

Mojapelo said the suspect was then arrested and will face charges of kidnapping and murder when he appears in the Seshego magistrate's court on Monday.

A local councillor, Rakgolo Makgopya, said he felt tricked by the suspect as he had confronted him over the disappearance.