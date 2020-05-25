Bless’s killers plead for mercy before sentencing

PREMIUM

The brother and former lover of a woman who was acquitted in January on charges of murder and robbery are expected to be sentenced on Tuesday, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard.



On Monday, defence counsels for Mvuzo Jack, 29, and Khayalethu Lubisi, 27, pleaded with the court for mercy after they were convicted of the August 2017 murder of Unathi Bless, 39...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.