Back-to-school plan under fire

Many schools were still not ready to open despite teachers being expected back to prepare for the classes that are supposed to start on June 1, unions said on Sunday.

The unions said the government had failed to deliver on “non-negotiables” such as providing personal protective equipment and water for hygiene purposes.

There is also uncertainty over substitute teachers being brought in to take the place of teachers with existing medical conditions who have been advised to stay at home.

National Teachers Union (Natu) general secretary Cynthia Barnes was blunt in an interview with CapeTalk radio on Sunday: “Our teachers are not going to school on the 25th of May.”

She said unions had met with education department officials on Saturday but were still in the dark about how many teachers with underlying health issues would be exempted from reporting for duty, including those aged over 60.

It was also unclear how substitute teachers would be brought in.

“Even the DG yesterday [Saturday] said it himself that there are so many provinces that are not ready,” she said.

“All the non-negotiables have not been met yet. For example, most of the schools in the entire country haven’t received the personal protective equipment.

“Sanitisers have not arrived and schools [were] not cleaned.”

The provincial secretary of the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), Chris Mdingi, said the union had presented 14 demands to the minister of education.

However, it was prioritising what was necessary for teachers to assume office.

“We do not want to be labelled as lazy, but first things first, the government must provide basic [Covid-19 prevention and management utilities].

“We can't risk the lives of teachers and pupils or anyone else who takes part in school activities.

“If those things are not happening, then we are not going to go back to school — and that is where we stand as Sadtu,” Mdingi said.