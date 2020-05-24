Port Elizabeth father shot dead at home

Police are on the hunt for two men who allegedly shot dead a Port Elizabeth father at his home on Friday night while his frightened son cowered in a room.

The men, both armed, knocked on the door of Mwabusa Bushendwa’s Peace Street home in Polar Park shortly after 11pm and when he opened up instructed the son who was standing nearby to go to his bedroom.

An argument ensued and Bushendwa, 40, was shot in the chest.

The men then fled after stealing two cellphones.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said when the son eventually came out of his room he had seen that his father was dead. He then called for help.

“Bethelsdorp detectives are investigating a case of house robbery and murder,” she said.

Anyone with information that could lead to arrests is urged to contact WO Heinrich Minnie on 074-453-2738.