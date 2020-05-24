Nearly 900 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay is heading towards the 1,000 mark.

The latest figures provided by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane indicated that 886 cases have been recorded in the Bay — the highest in the province.

Buffalo City has the second highest number of cases at 730, followed by Chris Hani District with 317.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, 18 people have died and 479 have recovered.

The province has the third-highest number of confirmed cases in the country at 2,459.