JUST IN | Alcohol to be sold as SA shifts to level 3 from June 1

Alcohol will be sold when level 3 kicks in on June 1.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that shifting to the new alert level would also allow exercise at any time during the day provided it was not in groups.

"The curfew on the movement of people will be lifted," Ramaphosa said.

"Alcohol may be sold for home consumption only under strict conditions, on specified days and for limited hours.

"Announcements in this regard will be made once we have concluded discussions with the sector on the various conditions.

"The sale of tobacco products will remain prohibited in alert level 3 due to the health risks associated with smoking."