Correctional services department records 709 Covid-19 cases

The department announced recently that it was releasing 19,000 inmates to slow the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country's overcrowded prisons.

“The Western Cape recorded additional cases of three officials and two inmates, while the Eastern Cape registered a case of an official,” said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

The number of recoveries, as of Saturday, stood at 137.

The breakdown of Covid-19 cases in the department is:

• Eastern Cape: 488 cases, 72 recoveries and two deaths

• Western Cape: 197 cases, 53 recoveries and two deaths

• Limpopo: two cases and one recovery

• Gauteng: 16 cases, 10 recoveries

• Northern Cape: two cases

• Free State: one case

• KwaZulu-Natal: two cases

• Head Office: one case and one recovery.