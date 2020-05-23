Two dead, 10 in hospital after drinking home-made alcoholic concoction near Stutterheim

Two people are believed to have died and more than 10 are in hospital after drinking a home-brewed concoction in a village near Stutterheim on Saturday.

A health department employee who works close with Amathole district paramedics told HeraldLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE that the incident took place at Gasela village.

“Some are currently vomiting while some are dizzy and many are weak. This happened after a home-brewed beer was prepared and these people drank it,” said the official.

Amahlathi local municipality's ward 9 councillor Mooi Nqini said more than 10 people were rushed to Stutterheim Hospital; some in a critical condition.

“I am currently in this village with our executive mayor … We can confirm that many people have been rushed to hospital in Stutterheim. The mayor is trying to organise transport to rush others who drank that beer who are currently in this village,” said Mooi.

Amahlathi executive mayor Agnes Hobo was unable not speak to DispatchLIVE as she was arranging for more ambulances and engaging local villagers to try to establish exactly what had happened.

Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the incident took place in Ndakana, outside Stutterheim.

“Twelve people consumed drink-o-pop mixed with spirits and two died. One person is in a critical condition and has been referred to Cecilia Makiwane hospital,” said Kupelo.

He said nine people had been sent to Stutterheim hospital.