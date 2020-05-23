This is how SA universities will reopen during the lockdown

As SA wades into the second month of a protracted national lockdown, higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande on Saturday announced plans to reopen the country’s universities.

The reopening of institutions of higher learning will take place in stages, drawn directly from the various levels of the Covid-19 lockdown.

This as speculation swirls that SA could move to level 3 restrictions on June 1.

“We know that the lockdown is not nice and it's not designed to punish people, but rather to save lives,” he said.

“The sector is committed to resume academic activities in line with the national risk-adjusted strategy. This includes putting remote learning systems in place as well as planning the gradual return to various campuses during various phases of the risk-adjusted strategy,” he added.