Plans to get teachers back to schools on Monday thrown into disarray

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s plans to get teachers back to school on Monday have been thrown into disarray after a provincial education department and a teachers' union asked educators not to return.

In a circular dated May 22, Mpumalanga education department’s acting head of education, Jabulani Nkosi, said teachers “must only report to schools at a date still to be confirmed by the department”.

The department wanted to make sure that personal protective equipment (PPEs) were delivered before educators and support staff return.

“The department is working round-the-clock to ensure that deliveries are undertaken in keeping with the rules and regulations of Covid-19. For now stay at home and stay safe,” Nkosi informed teachers.

Meanwhile, Free State teachers will only be returning to school on Thursday it emerged after a meeting between the provincial education department and the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa).