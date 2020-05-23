Only 10 people have been paid the R350 special Covid-19 grant

The DA on Friday called on social development minister Lindiwe Zulu to take responsibility after the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) was only able to pay the R350 social distress grant to 10 people.

“The department and Sassa seemingly misled the nation when they indicated that payments for this grant would commence on May 15 2020. Clearly they are in over their heads and do not have a handle on this special grant,” said the DA's shadow minister of social development, Bridget Masango.

She said the revelation was made in parliament on Thursday when the DA asked Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula how many recipients had been paid.

“Instead of answering the question, she proceeded to give a long-winded explanation on vetting applicants and testing the system,” said Masango.

Memela-Khambula could not be reached for comment, but earlier confirmed to SAfm that only 10 people had received the payout.