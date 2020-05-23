'Ongoing tobacco ban will turn informal traders into beggars, criminals into billionaires'

The SA Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) has called on the government to lift the ban on cigarette sales under level 3 of the lockdown, warning that a continued ban until level 1 will put informal traders on the streets.

The alliance, the national voice of informal trade in SA, added that an ongoing ban would add to government's already enormous social grant burden and turn “legitimate informal traders into beggars and illicit tobacco dealers into billionaires”.

Cigarette sales make up a sizeable portion of the average informal traders’ sales, and in many cases, 100% of sales. Banning cigarettes would put millions of South Africans at risk, and rob them of their dignity, it said.

It pointed out that informal traders can only access the R350 per month Covid-19 government relief, and don’t have access to the other assistance provided to formalised SMEs or bigger businesses.