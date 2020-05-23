Eastern Cape mayor's wife loses battle against Covid-19

He said her positive results prompted the regional chairperson to re-test and the results came back negative.

“We wish to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of comrade Maneli and colleagues at Victoria Hospital, who are certainly left with anxiety and fear, we wish them strength and comfort during this period of bereavement and beyond.”

He said the ANC thanked the health workers in Stutterheim Hospital who were taking care of her for their patriotism and dedication.

“We encourage them to be strong as the fight continues. The ANC in Amathole region wishes to encourage everyone to continue observing health and hygiene protocols, and to obey regulations intended at preventing the spread of the virus.”