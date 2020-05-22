Without a crystal ball, Covid-19 modellers work with what they can

“I wish I had a crystal ball on my desk.”

These words by the head of the advisory committee on Covid-19, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, this week encapsulate what many are thinking amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

For modellers it has been a sleepless journey of using solid data to try to predict a feasible outcome.

As highlighted in a national health department briefing on Thursday, every country is grappling with an unknown enemy.

In diplomatic terms, minister Zweli Mkhize described how modellers are dealing with an equation that has more variables than any lay person could imagine, and that “no model can get it 100% right” in the face of such a sudden crisis.

Yet their models are attacked by armchair critics who jump up and say “but what about … ”, or by fellow modellers who are working with a different set of data.

In Abdool Karim’s words, “We are having to build the ship as we’re sailing it”.

Even so, the response to the crisis can only be based on what most of the models are saying, and that’s the bitter truth of a Covid-19 wave set to engulf the country, swallowing up human lives, hospital resources, and our economy in the process.

On the same day that Mkhize hosted the modelling webinar, SA recorded more than 1,100 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country close to the 20,000 case mark.

Thirty South Africans died in the same period.

Mkhize had invited several high-end modellers to present their findings in the open webinar.

Models included predictions that:

We are going to run out of ICU beds, and it could be as early as June;

The situation would be a lot bleaker without lockdown: It has reduced the transmission of Covid-19 in SA by between 40 and 60%;

Critical patients, on average, require six days in a hospital ward and another 10 in ICU if recovery happens;

Should they die, it usually occurs after six days in ICU; and

By July, 16.4 million N95 masks and 1.3 million testing swabs will be needed.

According to Stellenbosch University’s Prof Juliet Pulliam, speaking on behalf of the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium, lockdown has worked and yet we still face a shortage of ICU beds, and probably very soon.