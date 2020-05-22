Will the tobacco ban be rolled into SA's level 3 lockdown regulations?

Will the ban on tobacco be extended even further, into level three of the lockdown regulations?

Free Market Foundation CEO Leon Louw believes the ban may continue.

“Smokers should be prepared to pay R20 for a single cigarette or R200 a box for many months to come. The pandemic will be with us in some form until next year, so don't expect tobacco sales to be unbanned before 2021,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The foundation, which is a non-profit, public benefit organisation, said there were “indications” the ban on the sale of tobacco products could be extended beyond level four of the national lockdown and, possibly, even into level one.

If this happened, smokers would continue to pay extortionate prices on the black market.