Where’s liquor board in our time of need, ask tavern owners

Tavern owners have raised the alarm over the devastating effects on their businesses of the prolonged lockdown, saying the liquor board has failed them in their hour of need.

About 20 owners gathered at Bra Day’s Tavern in Zwide on Tuesday, saying though they supported the restrictions to curb Covid-19, their businesses were battling to survive after being shut for almost two months.

The owners vented their frustration over what they described as a lack of support from the board — to which they pay licence fees — and the various liquor associations.

“We are really suffering but every year we pay big money to the liquor board, and now that we need them more than ever, they are nowhere to be found,” Bra Day’s owner David Ntakwetu, 67, said.