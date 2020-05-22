That orange juice is probably not the Vitamin C punch you think it is

If you’re drinking commercially produced orange juice for its immune boosting Vitamin C and other health benefits, you’re probably seriously over-estimating their “healthiness”.

Food scientist Shannon Riva, of Stellenbosch-based Food and Allergy and Consulting Services (Facts), analysed the Vitamin C content declared on the packs of eight popular South African orange juice brands - all labelled as 100% fruit juice blends - and compared them with that of fresh juice squeezed directly from oranges.

According to Nutritics, a nutrition analysis software, freshly squeezed orange juice contains 48mg of Vitamin C per 100ml of juice.

By contrast, apart from one product, which claimed to have 75mg per 100ml (due to post-production Vit C enrichment), the Vitamin C content of the orange juice brands is far lower than that of unprocessed, freshly squeezed orange juice.

One brand has just 6g of Vitamin C per 100ml of juice.

Riva did not name the brands in her study but the findings point to the importance of comparing the Vitamin C content of the various brands of orange juice.

Two products did not display the Vitamin C content, leading Riva to surmise that their vitamin C levels were less than 5% of the Nutrient Reference Value (NRV) for those aged four and older.

“These products may not have been enriched with Vitamin C - they are priced significantly lower than the other juice brands, which could be linked to the cost of enrichment.”

Commercially produced fruit juice is typically made from hydrated juice concentrates. After extraction, fruit juice is filtered, clarified and then concentrated via evaporators, reverse osmosis or freeze concentration, before final pasteurisation.