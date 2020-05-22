Protective gear, staggered breaks and designated eating areas for Gauteng pupils when schools reopen

Over 300,000 pupils are expected to return to schools across the province, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Thursday.

Pupils will go on break at different times and designated eating areas will be provided.

These are some of the measures that the Gauteng education department says it will put in place when children go back to school.

The department on Thursday outlined its plans to commence with the academic year ahead of the opening of schools for grade 12 and 7 pupils on June 1.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said over 300,000 pupils are expected to return to school premises across the province.

Lesufi said all pupils and staff returning to school would be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times to prevent exposure or risk to their health.