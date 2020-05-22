Port Elizabeth family involved in shooting at home

A Port Elizabeth doctor and his family were involved in a shooting drama this week, resulting in the medical professional being found with a stab wound to his stomach.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said two cases of attempted murder were being investigated after the incident in Deer Park Estate on Monday.

“It is alleged that at about 5am a 55-year-old woman found her 59-year-old husband in her son’s room,” she said.

“The husband had a firearm in his hand. When the woman screamed, a shot went off injuring the son on the right side of his head.”

Janse van Rensburg said another shot had gone off as the woman tried to take the firearm away from her husband, hitting her in the stomach.

She eventually managed to disarm him and ran to the kitchen.

“Thereafter she found her husband in their bedroom with a stab wound in his stomach,” she said.

All three were taken to hospital, with the woman later discharged, according to Janse Van Rensburg. Hospital staff declined to disclose any details on the condition of the doctor and his son.

“The investigation is continuing and no arrests have yet been made,” she said.

The injured woman, whose husband is a specialist at Life St George’s hospital, did not respond to several telephone calls or a WhatsApp message sent on Friday.