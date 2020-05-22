'Officers who tested for Covid-19 returned to work': JMPD staff

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) staff claimed on Friday that colleagues exposed to the coronavirus were not put into quarantine while awaiting test results - potentially endangering the public, police and soldiers at roadblocks.

An employee who identified herself as Nancy, told Bongani Bingwa on radio 702 on Friday that two colleagues went for tests and returned to work afterwards.

“This is a great concern. We work in an open plan office and two colleagues went to test and we were not told that they went for testing.

“They went to test and came back to the office. We are surprised and we wanted to find out what are the measures after being tested? Are you not supposed to stay at home after being tested?

Some employees alleged that colleagues who were sent for tests continued to work at roadblocks enforcing the lockdown regulations - while awaiting their results.