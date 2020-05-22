Miss SA hopeful may say sorry, but she can’t escape her racist tweets

PREMIUM

Miss SA 2021 hopeful Bianca Schoombee was riding the social media wave as a favourite until offensive and racist posts she wrote on Twitter in 2014 were dug up by users.



After the backlash, the model withdrew from the contest and apologised, saying the tweets as a 14-year-old were not a reflection of who she was today. She expressed hope that the public would forgive her, as she had forgiven herself and “moved on”...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.