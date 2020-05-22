Miss SA hopeful may say sorry, but she can’t escape her racist tweets
Miss SA 2021 hopeful Bianca Schoombee was riding the social media wave as a favourite until offensive and racist posts she wrote on Twitter in 2014 were dug up by users.
After the backlash, the model withdrew from the contest and apologised, saying the tweets as a 14-year-old were not a reflection of who she was today. She expressed hope that the public would forgive her, as she had forgiven herself and “moved on”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.