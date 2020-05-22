Mbaks & Malema's hilarious exchange on fashion amid a pandemic - 'Covid is temporary, drip forever'

SA's most social minister, Fikile Mbalula, and EFF leader Julius Malema have shared a hilarious exchange on Twitter on the minister's matching outfit.

Mbaks is not letting the lockdown or Covid-19 mess with his drip as he shared a picture of himself wearing a matching mask, suit and shoes. The whole outfit literally said “pandemic, but make it fashion”.

The drip aspect may not have been Mbalula's focus though, as he captioned the picture “keep the social distance”.

Malema thought he was being extra with the matching outfit as he commented “Bafanas, ka five piece including other things”. The EFF leader probably knows something we don't because, from what we can see, Mbaks' outfit is a four piece, but maybe his socks match too.