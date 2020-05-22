Man who allegedly shot suspected robber, sought by police

Port Elizabeth police are urging residents to assist them in identifying the driver of a VW Polo who allegedly shot dead a suspected robber on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the body of the 31-year-old man was found lying in front of a black BMW in Park Drive at about midnight.

It is alleged that at about 11.20pm, the driver of the Polo was sitting in his car when he was approached by two males.

“The 31-year-old male approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and demanded that he open the window.

“When the driver refused, a stone was thrown at the window,” Naidu said.

It is further alleged the driver then got out of the Polo through the front passenger door and started firing at the suspects.

The alleged robber was shot multiple times while the other man ran off before the driver of the Polo drove off, Naidu said.

Naidu confirmed a case of murder was being investigated.

Police are appealing to the driver of the Polo or anyone who may know the driver to contact detective WO Johan Raubenheimer on 074-430-6048 or SAPS Humewood on 041-504-5019.

Glass fitting companies are also urged to contact the police should anyone want to replace a Polo window.