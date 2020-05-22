If you're smoking in your car, be prepared to prove where and when you got them: Cele

Smokers caught with cigarettes outside their homes will be forced to produce till slips.

That’s according to police minister Bheki Cele, who on Friday was addressing a press conference on crime during lockdown.

Cele was responding to a question from a journalist about what would happen to people caught with cigarettes during lockdown. He was also asked about the rationale behind people being arrested for transporting alcohol in their vehicles.

He was asked: “A police spokesperson in KZN was quoted as saying that smoking cigarettes in your house is a crime. People have complained about officers confiscating their personal cigarettes during stop and search operations. The regulations say that the sale of tobacco and related products is prohibited. Does that mean that possession of personal cigarettes is a crime?”

In response, Cele said: “Alcohol is very clear, you go and read your regulations. Regulations say there shall be no transportation of alcohol ... Whether it’s in your basket, whether it’s in your pocket, so long as you create some form of transport, you shall not be allowed,” said Cele.