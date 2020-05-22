Head of Grey Street Mosque in Durban slams call for Eid prayer concession during lockdown

The head of the largest mosque in the southern hemisphere has denounced a call to the government by a body of Muslim theologians requesting that a special mass Eid prayer be allowed.

Eid - expected to take place on Sunday - will be observed by Muslims around the world to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

The Jamiatul Ulama in KwaZulu-Natal made an appeal in a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow Muslims a concession on Eid to hold a post-sunrise prayer session in an open-air venue.

Secretary-general Moulana Rafiek Mohamed, who penned the letter, described this year's fast "as the most painful Ramadan we have experienced in our lives".

"Normally during Ramadan much more time is dedicated to prayer in the mosque ... We were, with anguish and distress, forced to forego this in the greater good of the nation."

He said any concession would be subject to "strict compliance with all reasonable safety measures prescribed".