WATCH | High-speed ‘race’ along N2 caught on video

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has condemned what she described as a deadly act by motorists who were caught on video apparently using a stretch of the N2 just outside Qumbu for a high-speed race.

Tikana-Gxothiwe said in a statement on Wednesday that the video footage — captured by one of the spectators this week — showed at least three vehicles driving at very high speeds, with dozens of cheering fans lining the road.

“I challenge law enforcement to move with speed in tracking down and arresting all those involved in this potentially deadly act.

“This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and those behind this deadly act have got to face the full might of the law.

“Such an act can result not only in death or life-altering injuries for the drivers and their spectators, but also to innocent fellow road users, bystanders and even innocent people in the houses along the road.”

She said there had to be consequences for those involved, she expressed shock that people would dare to commit such acts on one of the country’s busiest national roads.

“The road stretches from Cape Town, through the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal to Mpumalanga.

“It is also a road that continues to have a high frequency of trucks, ferrying freight even during this period of a national lockdown.”