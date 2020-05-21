Six Komani hospital employees test positive for Covid-19

“All employees and doctors are required to report potential exposure or symptoms to hospital management as a matter of urgency so that the necessary precautions can be implemented. Additionally, our healthcare workers’ policy on exposure to Covid-19 is in place to ensure the effective management and resourcing of our facilities for if or when healthcare workers become exposed to the virus. This also ensures that our facilities can continue to operate as well as possible with little or minimal disruption.”

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union Matthew Goniwe regional secretary Mvuyisi Siko said the union had received a report and had met with the hospital management.

“We demanded that the hospital provide an institutional plan in dealing with Covid-19 in a meeting on Monday. We demanded that the institution confirm the cases and enquired whether there was an occupational health and safety (OHS) committee. A second meeting was held on Wednesday and it was agreed that the OHS committee was not constituted in line with the OHS act. Therefore, it will be reconstituted to follow the letter of the law. The union will monitor the situation closely, report to members and receive a mandate on the way forward. We also requested there be psychological assistance at the workplace to deal with trauma and demystify any stigma,” said Siko.