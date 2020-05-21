Science and tech centre produces sanitisers and masks

The science and technology centre’s manager, Singathwa Kuli, said: “We understand the socioeconomic challenges posed by Covid-19.

“Hence we have prioritised employing 15 unemployed members of the community. The objective of the programme is to empower these 15 individuals through skills development.”

The hand sanitisers will be distributed to local organisations, SMMEs, NGOs, the Mandela Bay Development Agency and reopened schools, according to a statement.

Educational support programmes for teachers and pupils have been provided by the centre, which include identifying and nurturing poorly resourced schools in the region.

“The science and technology centre is well prepared to assist the department of basic education with their curriculum catch-up strategy.

“This is to ensure that pupils, more especially grade 12 pupils, are well equipped for further studying as the schools reopen on June 1,” Kuli said.