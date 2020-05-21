Principals decry lack of direction as schools prepare to reopen

It will be a mad scramble to get schools ready for the return of pupils on June 1 and anxious Nelson Mandela Bay principals say they have heard absolutely nothing from the Eastern Cape department of education.



While the principals expressed anxiety over the reopening of schools — saying there was no clear directive from the department on what to do — the portfolio committee on education met on Wednesday to discuss readiness...

