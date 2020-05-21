Mondelez confirms first Covid-19 case in PE

Mondelez SA has confirmed that an employee at their Port Elizabeth manufacturing facility has tested positive for Covid-19.

The company’s manager of corporate and government affairs in South, Central, and East Africa, Navisha Bechan-Sewkuran, said the employee was in isolation and in good health, adding that 31 other employees had been asked to self-isolate.

“In line with the business’s protocols, close contacts have been tracked and traced.

“All regulations and provisions for a positive Covid-19 case have been fully observed and implemented including all areas in which the infected employee was present in has been decontaminated.

“It is important to note that the employee did not enter any production areas,” Bechan-Sewkuran said.

He said Mondelez International had sanitation processes in place that superseded the prescribed regulations.