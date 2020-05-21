News

Lockdown helps Eskom cut expected winter load-shedding to three days

By Ernest Mabuza - 21 May 2020
Jan Oberholzer says the lockdown reduced demand by between 6,000MW and 11,000MW, creating an opportunity for Eskom to execute opportunistic maintenance to address urgent matters in the system.
Image: Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom says there is a reduced risk of load-shedding during winter, partly because the lockdown has allowed for critical maintenance to be done.

This forecast emerged during a “state of the system address” by Eskom on Thursday.

“Before we had lockdown, we forecast 31 days of stage 1 load-shedding. We are now forecasting three days of stage 1 load-shedding over winter,” said COO Jan Oberholzer.

However, he said it was important to stress that the forecast was not 100% accurate because the system remained unstable and unreliable because of a decade of neglect in maintenance.

Oberholzer said the lockdown had reduced demand by between 6,000MW and 11,000MW.

This created an opportunity for Eskom to execute additional short-term opportunistic maintenance to address some urgent matters in the system.

