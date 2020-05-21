Job losses soar, consumers can't cover their bills as Covid-19 lockdown bites

The number of South Africans who have lost their jobs has increased sharply since the beginning of April, according to newly released research from TransUnion.

Almost one in six (14%) people surveyed said in early May they had lost their jobs since the Covid-19 pandemic started — up from one in 10 (10%) reported in early April.

In addition, nearly four out of 10 (37%) of those affected said their work hours had been reduced — up from 32% reported in the first week of April.

The research on the financial impact of Covid-19 on consumers also showed that 82% of households reported their income was reduced as of early May, compared with 79% in early April.

“The pandemic is creating major economic and financial distress for consumers, with many jobs already being affected or at risk because of drastic demand shifts,” said Lee Naik, CEO of TransUnion Africa.