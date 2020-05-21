How Covid has hit SA jobs - and it’s going to get ‘much worse’

A national survey conducted six weeks into the lockdown shows more than 8% of respondents had lost their jobs while the number of people borrowing money from friends and family almost doubled.

Economists say these numbers are conservative and SA was only beginning to see the economic impact.

The Wave 2 survey by Stats SA aimed to measure the impact of the coronavirus on the employment, income and food insecurity.

It was done between April 26 and May 6, through 2,688 individuals 18 years and older. About half of them live in Gauteng.